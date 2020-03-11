GENEVA, Switzerland — Officials with the World Health Organization have officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the first disease caused by a coronavirus to reach such a level.
"Pandemic is not a word used lightly or carelessly," WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus said during a media briefing Wednesday in Geneva. "It is a word that, if used carelessly, can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, causing unnecessary suffering and death."
As of the briefing, there have been more than 118,000 cases of the new coronavirus across 114 countries, with 4,291 deaths.
"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned by both the alarming levels of spread and severity, and the alarming levels of inaction.
"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear."
But with 81 countries with no infections detected and 51 with 10 or fewer, he said there's still time to change course.
"If countries detect, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response, those with a handful of cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission," he said. "Even those countries with community transmission or large clusters can turn the tide on this virus."
He said that all countries must "strike the fine balance between protecting health, minimizing economic and social disruption and protecting human rights."
He summarized four key areas for countries to follow. First, prepare and be ready. Second, detect, protect and treat. Third, reduce transmission and fourth, innovate and learn.
"Communicate with your people about the risks and how they can protect themselves — this is everybody's business," he said. "Find, isolate, test and treat every case and every contact, ready your hospitals, protect and train your health workers.
"And let's all look out for each other, because we need each other."
