SELLERSBURG – Bree’s Blessings will host its third annual A Night to Remember Childhood Cancer event to spread awareness and remember those who have died from the illness.
The event will be free and open to the public. It will be from 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Silver Creek Township Park, 249 N. Fern St., Sellersburg.
Games, face painting, a balloon artist, temporary tattoo station, music and more will be at the event. At 8 p.m. a special program to raise awareness for childhood cancer will begin and will feature musical performances by childhood cancer warriors.
To end the event at 9 p.m., those in attendance will walk a lap through the park with luminaries of children who fought cancer and will hold a candlelight vigil at the end for children who have died from childhood cancer.
“It’s a way to honor and remember the children,” said Jenni Brown, Bree’s Blessings board president. “It’s not just for childhood cancer families, it’s for the public as well so that we can educate them. Childhood cancer is grossly underfunded and a lot more common than people think.”
A new collaborative art project called “Ribbons of Reflection” is coming to this year’s event. Wooden cancer ribbons from children across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio will be on display during the event, the ribbons will depict what their cancer journey means to them.
Five years ago, Bree’s Blessings was created after Jenni lost her daughter, Bree Brown, to Ewing’s Sarcoma in June 2018. Bree fought the disease for two and a half years and died when she was 15 years old.
“She came home on hospice care in late May of 2018,” Jenni said. “She lived 22 days. During those 22 days we took an RV trip out west, which took about a week of that time. We had to cut it short because she started to decline rapidly.”
They headed straight home after that. Jenni and Bree sat down to talk about what Bree wanted her legacy to be.
“We had talked about what she was going to do when she was done with treatment to give back to others,” Jenni said. “She knew that she was dying and she wanted to create something that was going to help other kids. For her, it was music and art.”
Since her diagnosis, Bree wanted to give back to others who were in a similar situation as her.
Bree used music to help her cope with the effects the disease had on her body and mind. She had participated in art and music therapy during her treatments.
“It was the only therapy she looked forward to,” Jenni said. “It was something enjoyable and a way for her to have a distraction and take away some of the pain and anxiety that came along with a cancer diagnosis.”
She told Jenni that she wanted to help children who are in active treatment. Bree’s Blessings started shortly after Bree died. Her family asked for donations for Bree’s Blessings instead of flowers.
“We started immediately, I mean immediately,” Jenni said. “After she died, we went right to work, we got our 501(c)(3) pretty quickly. We have been pushing forward ever since.”
