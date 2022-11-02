NEW ALBANY — A township trustee is charged with assisting those in need, and David Brewer believes it’s the “closest form of government to the people.”
To serve those who are struggling to make ends meet, Brewer said a trustee must be compassionate and understanding. The Democratic incumbent is seeking a second term as the New Albany Township trustee, and he said his life experiences make him the best candidate for the job.
“I think you have to understand what people are dealing with and have some type of empathy toward their situation,” Brewer said. “So many times there are things that happen in people’s lives that they just can’t control, and there’s a population out there that doesn’t have a support system.”
Trustees are governed by a board and their role includes aiding low-income individuals with financial assistance, including helping with housing and utilities. The office is considered a final option for those in need of help, and the New Albany location is at 2608 Charlestown Road.
The office was moved to the Colonial Manor site from the City-County Building this year. Brewer said it was a huge development because the new space is a better setting and more welcoming to those who are in need.
“It has put us in a position to be a resource center,” Brewer said, as the trustee’s office is adjacent to a BMV office where people can get an identification card if needed. The new office also features more space for computers and privacy, which he said is important when a person is seeking help.
Brewer is a former code enforcement officer and building commissioner for the City of New Albany. He’s also worked in construction in the private sector and coaches youth sports.
The New Albany native said personal and professional experiences prepared him to lead the trustee’s office.
“When you have to wear many hats, you tend to learn things that others wouldn’t,” Brewer said.
One of the accomplishments he touted during his first term is getting ownership of Freedomland Cemetery transferred to the trustee’s office. The cemetery is where many Black residents were buried during the 19th and 20th centuries, as segregation led to separations even after death.
“We’re looking at turning it into a destination point — a place where people can come and revere what’s taken place there,” Brewer said.
Along with continuing to assist township residents with financial needs, Brewer said he wants to do more to help the youth if he wins a second term in Tuesday’s election.
Brewer plans to add a space in the office for storing athletic equipment so that kids who are without can have what they need to keep up with their peers.
“There’s a lot of kids throughout our community in this job I’ve noticed that don’t have certain gear and equipment they need to get involved in sports, and that bothers me,” Brewer said.
