NEW ALBANY — Brian Brewer, a retired New Albany–Floyd County Public School Educator, has announced his candidacy as a Democrat for Floyd County Council, District 3, in this year's General Election.
District 3 covers much of the area east of Grant Line Road to Silver Creek from Spring Street in the South north to County Line Road.
“If elected, I will work hard with the other council members to keep our taxes low, balance the budget, pay our bills promptly, continue to improve the services to our community, and support all our employees,” stated Brewer. “Taxpayers deserve a good return on their investment. If you work, own a business or live in Floyd County, you have a vested interest in seeing our community thrive. Our government should be focused on facilitating the success of the entire community it serves.”
“Using data driven, sustainable solutions, we can make sound decisions that protect our investment. Projects such as Novaparke and high-speed internet, will support higher paying jobs and access to information for our residents,” noted Brewer. “By investing in projects like the Judicial Center, roads, bridges, soil and water conservation, and our parks, we will improve the services to our community and ensure a good quality of life for our citizens and a better future for our children.”
Brewer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology Education and Political Science from Ball State University, and a master’s degree in education and science education endorsement from Indiana University Southeast. He served 37 years as a public-school teacher and coach of athletic and academic teams.
He has been active in several organizations including past President of the New Albany Lions Club and past District Chairman of the Indiana Industrial Education Association. He is a member of the Southern Indiana Citizens Climate lobby and Earth Charter Indiana which both work to protect Hoosiers through a cleaner environment. He also volunteers at the Falls of the Ohio State Park in the Naturalists at Heart program, served as a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador (which involved teaching Boy Scouts, elementary students and the public about astronomy), and he attends Northside Christian Church where he volunteers in the “Works” program. Brewer and his wife Tamela are both from New Albany and have been married for 41 years. They have two children and four grandchildren. For more information on him and his campaign, or to contact him, please visit his campaign page on Facebook or Instagram at BBWORKSFORME.
