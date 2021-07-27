CLARK COUNTY — Brian Jones has been selected as Greater Clark County Schools’ newest school board member to fill the position of Bill Hawkins, who recently resigned from the board.
The board voted 6-0 Tuesday appoint Jones as the District 1 board member, which represents the New Washington area.The vote took place following the resignation of Hawkins on July 13, which he attributed to “irreconcilable differences with the leadership and administration" when announcing his resignation at the last board meeting.
Jones was not present at Tuesday's school board meeting but will be sworn in at the next meeting on Aug. 10. Greater Clark Board President John Buckwalter said Jones has been on the school board before, and he was impressed with Jones' experience, saying he knows the protocols and workings of school finances.
He understands "what it takes to get things done and what's realistic," Buckwalter said.
"There were three just stellar applicants from New Washington, and they all are very involved with the community," he said. "I was impressed with all three of them. Brian — because he's been a board member before — has seen where we are with so much going on, and it just seemed like it would be best to have someone with board experience."
