Dr. Brian Lauer, DO, has joined the Baptist Health sports medicine team.
Dr. Lauer specializes in non-operative orthopedic and sports medicine needs involving diseases of the musculoskeletal system, sports injuries, traumatic injuries and degenerative diseases. He is board certified in family medicine and fellowship trained in sports medicine.
He received his medical degree from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed family medicine residency at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis. He also completed a primary care sports medicine fellowship at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Virginia.
He is associated with the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, American Osteopathic Academy of Sports Medicine, American Academy of Family Physicians and American Osteopathic Association.
His office is located at Baptist Health Medical Group Sports Medicine, 1101 N. Jim Day Road, Suite 107B in Salem. To schedule an appointment call 812-733-4444.
