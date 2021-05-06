CLARK COUNTY — Bridge maintenance activities will close lanes on Interstate 65 northbound and southbound starting next week in Clark County. The Indiana Department of Transportation will complete work to sweep and seal bridge decks at the following locations:
• I-65 southbound over 9th Street (Jeffersonville)
• I-65 southbound over 10th Street (Jeffersonville)
• I-65 southbound over Court Avenue (Jeffersonville)
• I-65 northbound and southbound over the Indiana 311/U.S. 31 (Exit 9 - Sellersburg)
Lane closures are planned between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through late May. Crews will work at one location at a time. Operations will be rescheduled in cases of inclement weather.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.
