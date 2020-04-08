SOUTHERN INDIANA — Work is expected to begin on or after April 15, on a $950,000 bridge painting contract in Floyd and Harrison counties. The contract includes structures along Interstate-64 and S.R. 337 near New Albany and Corydon.
Crews will start on I-64 over Spring Street near the Sherman Minton Bridge in New Albany. Painting will take place in two phases with 24-hour lane restrictions. The contractor expects to finish at this location by the end of May, weather permitting. Additional structures on the contract include Tee Road over I-64, Corydon-Ramsey Road over I-64 and S.R. 337 over Indian Creek in Harrison County.
The contract was awarded to Olympus Painting, LLC in August 2019 and is expected to be complete in early August 2020. Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
Painting is one of many preservation techniques utilized by INDOT to extend the life of bridge structures. Prior to painting, beams and other components are sandblasted to remove existing rust and the new coat of paint acts as a sealant to protect from water, salt and other chemicals that may cause corrosion.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.