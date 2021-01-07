FLOYD COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close lanes of I-265 at three bridges in Floyd County next week to complete patching work.
Motorists can expect single-lane closures in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, Jan. 11, weather permitting. Locations scheduled for repair include I-265 over Slate Run Creek, Jacobs Creek and Silver Creek, between I-64 and I-65.
Patching is expected to take about four days to complete, but is temperature dependent. Work may be rescheduled or extended if needed because of weather. Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near work zones.
Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast
• Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
• Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
