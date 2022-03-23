CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Beaty Construction Inc. plans to begin work late next week on a $5.1 million bridge replacement contract that includes two bridges on Ind. 60 in Washington and Clark counties.
Crews are scheduled to start at the Ind. 60 bridge over South Fork Blue River, located approximately half a mile west of Ind. 335, just outside of New Pekin, in Washington County. On or after Friday, April 1, Ind. 60 will be reduced to one lane at the bridge with temporary signals to control traffic. The signals are expected to remain in place through late October.
Work is planned to begin in early July to replace the Ind. 60 bridge over Money's Branch (4.21 miles west of Grant Line Road) in Clark County. Temporary signals will also control traffic at this location through the fall.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
