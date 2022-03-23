Aileen Marie Banet, 92, of Floyds Knobs, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022. Aileen was born March 6, 1930 to the late Wilford and Mary Renn Banet. She was a seamstress at H.A. Seinsheimers and Advertogs. She worked on her small truck farm and sold her produce at the New Albany Fa…