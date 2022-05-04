CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Beaty Construction Inc. plans to restrict traffic starting next week on the Ind. 60 bridge over Money's Branch in Clark County.
On or after Monday, the bridge will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals for a replacement project. The bridge is located 4.21 miles west of Grant Line Road near Borden and will be reconstructed in two phases. The signals are expected to remain in place through late November.
Preliminary work continues to replace the Ind. 60 bridge over South Fork Blue River just outside of New Pekin in Washington County. Traffic restrictions originally expected to begin last month have been delayed to later this spring due to material delays.
The $5.1 million contract was awarded to Beaty Construction in January. INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
