LOUISVILLE — The Joint Board for the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project approved two resolutions Monday related to the operations of the RiverLink tolling system.
One of the resolutions is related to procurement of a new toll services provider for roadside services. It authorizes the Indiana Finance Authority to act as the contracting party for the new roadside provider. Those services include installing, operating and maintaining the roadside equipment used to capture crossings on tolled bridges and determine vehicle classification (number of axles and vehicle height).
The request for proposal for the new roadside provider is expected in early 2022. The new roadside provider is expected to be in place in 2023 before the current contract expires. Roadside tolling equipment typically has a 7 to 10-year life span. Tolling started at the end of 2016.
Additional Resolution
A second resolution passed Monday authorizes the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to act as the Contracting Party to procure a broker and business income insurance, which would cover a loss of income due to a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations because of damage to property. Business income insurance has been in place since prior to the start of tolling, and the current policy term expires in June 2022.
Joint Board
The Joint Board includes transportation and finance leaders from Indiana and Kentucky. It’s made up of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) commissioner, the Indiana public finance director, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet secretary and the Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority (KPTIA) chairman, or their designees.
The Joint Board was created to have long-term oversight and management responsibility for the Ohio Rivers Bridges Project. Bi-state tolling representatives handle the day-to-day administration of the tolling system.
