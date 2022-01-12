After observing and researching the events of the past two years, Jackie Bright Grubbs decided to run for State Representative.
Interested in history, just as her father, a WWII veteran was, Jackie recognized that the world had seen similar attacks on liberty and freedom before.
“Our founding fathers wrote our Constitution to protect the future generations from an overreaching government. The war for independence was about standing up to tyranny.”
“Throughout history, many great nations have fallen by willfully giving up their rights for safety during times of fear. It would startle you to know how many changes were made to our Constitutional Amendments under the Patriot Act which was passed after the 9/11 attacks,” Jackie stated.
She continued, “Americans take freedom for granted. We need to cherish liberty as much as the founding fathers did.“
At the top of Jackie‘s platform is the commitment to fight to protect the rights of individuals and businesses in Indiana. Jackie believes that the government does not have the right to close your business or choose whose livelihoods are essential.
She stands for the doctors’ rights to practice medicine and for the doctor/patient relationship. Jackie fully supports the Constitution and the right of free speech, the right to assemble and religious liberty.
Jackie is Pro Life and supports the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for everyone. Jackie understands that the second amendment is essential to the security of a free state.
She believes that children belong to their parents and the role of the schools is to teach academics, not political or social ideologies.
Jackie also insists that every citizen has the right to an election system that they can have confidence in.
When asked why she didn’t run for a local office instead of state, Jackie said “Our city and county governments do an outstanding job. The downtown area thrives. Parks, roads, and sidewalks are nicely maintained. The condition of residential properties are seeing a lot of improvements. Floyd County is a safe place to live with quality law enforcement and fire departments.”
Jackie went on to say, “We have a Constitutional crisis. As a sovereign state, we must push back against the federal government intrusion. To quote Mark Twain, ‘Patriotism is supporting your country all of the time and your government when it deserves it’.”
Follow Jackie on Facebook, Instagram, or website: Jackie4Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.