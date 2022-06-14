FLOYD COUNTY — Thomas Brillhart will serve as the new assistant superintendent for operations at New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp.
The NAFCS board approved the hiring of Brillhart at Monday's meeting. He will replace Bill Briscoe, who is retiring as administrator this summer after serving more than 40 years in the district.
Brillhart is currently serving as the chief operations officer at Bullitt County Public Schools. He previously served in various administrative roles at West Clark Community Schools and later the new Silver Creek School Corp., including chief financial officer, associate superintendent and interim superintendent.
He will begin July 20 at NAFCS.
“Bill Briscoe was a tremendous asset to New Albany Floyd County Schools," NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder said in a news release. "I knew that filling his role would be challenging given so many stakeholders. We are grateful to have had multiple qualified candidates apply and interview for this role."
"After an extensive interview process, we found Dr. Brillhart to be the best fit for NAFCS," he said. "His experience in operations, facilities, finance and more will
bring many needed skills to this important administrative role."
Brillhart's duties as assistant superintendent for operations will include policy development, supervising the directors of various departments and serving as the district safety officer.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve New Albany Floyd County Schools. As a Floyd County resident with children of my own attending NAFCS, the success of the district lies close to my heart,” Brillhart said in the news release. “I look forward to getting started and working closely with Mr. Briscoe and the rest of the administrative team to ensure a seamless transition.”
