NEW ALBANY – Harmony Sistrunk's mouth dropped open as she saw how someone can create an illustration by starting with a drawing of a number.
Illustrator James Ransome and author Lesa Cline-Ransome came to Green Valley Elementary School Friday to talk about their career of creating children's books.
Cline-Ransome started off telling the class that the duo are married.
"Ew!" children sang out simultaneously. "Do you kiss?"
"Yes, we do kiss. But when we're not kissing, we're making books," Cline-Ransome answered without missing a beat.
Cline-Ransome, who has written 25 children's books – mostly biographies, said she enjoys traveling the country and speaking about her art, especially talking to children. She said she enjoys the random, personal questions young people have since it helps break down the barrier and makes her more relatable to them.
As a child who loved to read, Cline-Ransome said she found it hard to find books of which she could relate and be inspired. That started her journey of creating children's books about inspirational people of all races and backgrounds throughout the years, such as Satchel Paige, the first African American to pitch in a Major League World Series, Katherine Johnson, an African-American NASA mathematician, and Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-George, who Cline-Ransome said inspired Mozart's work.
"When I was young, I didn't get to read about those stories, so now, I write about them," she explained to the class.
The author and illustrator visit was organized by Eileen Yanoviak, director of the Carnegie Center for Art and History.
"This is part of our broader effort to make sure we continue to talk about African American history in our community, and I think part of what I like about [the author and illustrator is that] they are able to talk about people who overcame the odds and achievers all throughout black history and that's a great inspiration for kids," Yanoviak said.
One of Cline-Ransome's books is about Harriet Tubman, who is known for helping many slaves escape to freedom. However, Cline-Ransome focuses on more than that part of her life.
"I've always loved reading books about strong, bold, courageous women. I wanted to tell a different story about Harriet Tubman," Cline-Ransome explained. "Before she was Harriet, she was a suffragist ... General Tubman ... a union spy in the Civil war ... a nurse [and more]."
Yanoviak said she could see the students' excitement.
"I hope they see themselves reflected in the stories that are told," she said. "I hope they are inspired to maybe become an author or achieve something great and certainly to [also] be readers."
The students each received a signed book after the event and went on to create their own number illustrations, a lesson taught by Ransome.
"I liked it, because when I grow up I want to be an illustrator, because I love to draw," 9-year-old Parker Maraman said.
"[It was] awesome, because I love reading books and I love how people make books and I want to make books myself," 9-year-old Danayla Dowlen said.
Third-grade teacher Mandy Cook said she hopes this lesson not only opens up those career possibilities, but also shows children the work needed to create excellent writing, such as research, editing and rewriting.
"Seeing that books are a process, hopefully they will apply that to their own writing," Cook said.
