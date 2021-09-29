NEW ALBANY — Floyd County has a new surveyor following a Republican Party caucus Wednesday night.
Party members selected John Brinkworth III to fill the position vacated by Republican William Gibson, who retired in August after serving for several years. Brinkworth will serve the remainder of the term, which runs through 2024.
“This is a really great honor for me to be Floyd County Surveyor,” Brinkworth said. “My family has been involved in surveying and engineering in Floyd County for over 60 years.”
Among his goals, Brinkworth said he wants to create an online system so the public can more easily access records. He said a surveyor's job is to protect the public and ensure laws and regulations are being followed.
Under state law, the party whose candidate was elected to a position holds a caucus to fill that seat if it is vacated.
Floyd County Republican Party Chairman Jeff Firkins said Brinkworth is a great choice to fill the empty position.
“I think John's resume is an impressive resume. I think that's one of the things that really impacted the people in the room,” he said. “We're about integrity. We're about honor. Having a good resume means a lot. What are your accomplishments? What have you done?”
