FLOYD COUNTY — Bill Briscoe will serve as the temporary interim superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. after Brad Snyder’s sudden retirement as superintendent.
The NAFCS board voted 6-1 at a Wednesday meeting to approve Briscoe for the temporary position. The board also discussed the process to find a long-term interim superintendent. Lee Ann Wiseheart was the only board member to vote against the appointment.
Last Friday, the NAFCS school board voted 4-3 to approve a mutual retirement agreement for Snyder. His departure was effective June 30.
Briscoe was set to retire at the end of this week from his current position as NAFCS assistant to the superintendent for administration and operations. However, he agreed to continue in the interim position while the board looks for an interim superintendent who would serve for a longer term.
Thomas Brillhart was named the new assistant superintendent for operations at the June 14 meeting, but he is not to begin his position until July 20.
The board is also considering the next steps for hiring a permanent superintendent, which will be topic of discussion at next Monday’s board meeting.
Wiseheart said she preferred not to appoint Briscoe to the interim position as he prepares to retire. However, several board members described Briscoe as the best option.
Briscoe said he is “flexible” until the NAFCS board is able to find someone who can serve for a longer term in the interim. He said he would prefer another interim superintendent to be in place by the beginning of September.
To hire a long-term interim superintendent, the board is considering using agencies such as the Administrator Assistance company to contact retired superintendents, and several board members suggested names of people to possibly reach out to for the position.
SNYDER’S DEPARTURE
The reasons behind Snyder’s retirement remain unclear, and NAFCS board members have not disclosed the circumstances behind the former superintendent’s decision.
Snyder was absent from Friday’s board meeting, and on Tuesday, he told the News and Tribune that he was unavailable for comment this week as he is on vacation with family.
As part of his retirement agreement, Snyder will be paid a year’s base salary for his severance pay, which equals $181,960 minus taxes and other withholdings.
Last week, Board President Elaine Murphy, Board Vice President Jenny Higbie and board members Joseph Brown and Rebecca Gardenour voted to approve Snyder’s mutual retirement agreement, while members Elizabeth Galligan, Donna Corbett and Wiseheart voted in opposition to the agreement.
Murphy noted that it was already outlined in Snyder’s superintendent contract that he would receive a year’s salary if a mutual agreement was reached.
“He’s done a lot of great things for the school community, and we appreciate all he’s done,” Murphy said. “We wish him well as he moves on.”
NAFCS board member Lee Ann Wiseheart said she fully supports Snyder’s retirement but voted against the agreement due to the high amount in the severance package.
Galligan also did not agree with the severance pay in Snyder's retirement agreement.
“I feel like when I make a decision as a school board member, I vote for what’s best for students,” she said. “I did not feel it was what was best for students, staff, or the taxpayers of Floyd County. I think it favored one party only, and it was what was best for the teammate and not the team as a whole. I do support the change being made but not the terms of the separation.”
Wiseheart said Snyder was working with an attorney in recent months to consider retirement options, and the attorney gave the board different options for a retirement agreement. Beyond the agreement that was approved last week, she said she cannot discuss specific personnel issues or disclose what was discussed in executive session with the board.
She thanked Snyder for his decades of work in NAFCS.
“We wish him well in his future endeavors,” WIseheart said. “We hope he stays in touch and engaged with the school corporation.”
Briscoe said he “can’t really comment” on Snyder’s decision to retire, but he praised the former superintendent’s “outstanding career” in the district.
“I can tell you that Brad’s had a very good career here at New Albany-Floyd County Schools,” he said. “He was very instrumental in operations and facilities in how they look. He was very influential in budgets, and he was a real expert in things like insurance and working through things like that. He’s done a lot of good things that have saved money for the corporation, and he has also gotten good benefits out to the staff.”
Wiseheart said it will be important to hire a replacement for Snyder who has prior experience as a superintendent, and she is looking for "someone who is ready to lead our district into the future.”
“We want a creative mind to move the district forward in the best possible way for students and staff,” she said. “It’s definitely an exciting transitional time.”
