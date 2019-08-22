INDIANAPOLIS — Five owner companies within the Intelligent Fiber Network (IFN), a leader among Indiana’s commercial fiber broadband providers, have been awarded funding grants from Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.
The owners’ projects — which affect Clark and Floyd counties — represent 10 of the 11 projects receiving support and total $21.7 million of the total $22.1 million in funding.
The Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program is designed to promote access to broadband service across Indiana. As one part of the broader Next Level Connections infrastructure program, the Broadband Grant Program is a $100 million investment to deploy broadband in unserved areas. Officials note the support from this funding round will establish broadband infrastructure in more than 4,800 homes and commercial locations in 12 counties total.
The following Southern Indiana-based IFN owner and owner’s member company project is a recipient of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program awards:
• Washington County Rural Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (Telemedia), Clark and Floyd counties: The project will serve approximately 334 unserved households, four unserved businesses and one unserved community anchor institution in primarily rural portions of southwest Clark County and northern Floyd County. The requested grant amount is more than $2.8 million with a local match of more than $754,000, for a total project cost of more than $3.6 million.
“We are thrilled to see so many of our member/owners receiving these critical investment dollars to help build out their fiber broadband solutions,” IFN CEO Jim Turner stated in a news release. “We applaud Governor Holcomb and his team for their understanding of the importance of equal access to fiber broadband. Hoosiers in rural communities need to have equal access to economic opportunities in today’s information age. I look forward to seeing these counties thrive.”
To learn more about Intelligent Fiber Network, its services and member/owners, visit www.intelligentfiber.com.
— Submitted
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.