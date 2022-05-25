NEW ALBANY — Brooklyn & The Butcher is very excited to announce this New American seven-course dinner featuring chefs Justin McMillen, Ming Pu, Mark Ford and Brent Mills paired with Rabbit Hole Distilleries Spirits & Cocktails by Emily Sego.
When Stars Align Rabbit Hole Dinner will be June 15. Welcome cocktails are at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to start at 7 p.m.
"I am beyond excited for the When the Stars Align dinner. Chef Ming has been waiting for quite some time to bring this type of level of creative culinary excellence to Southern Indiana. The caliber of chefs he has brought to the table is amazing, and I can't wait for the opportunity to showcase our beautiful space at Brooklyn and The Butcher to our guests," said Ian Hall, owner of Brooklyn & The Butcher.
The cost of the seven-course dinner with cocktail pairings is $225/person or $165/person without.
Seating will be limited so guests should reserve their seat as soon as possible. For Menu Information and Reservations Call: 812-590-2646 or go to the website at http://brooklynandthebutcher.com/
Cocktail Pairings
• Alice’s Adventure (Canape & Salad Course) — Rabbithole Bespoke Gin/Lemongrass Honey
Ginger/Lime/Aquafaba /Nutmeg
• Headed Down the Rabbithole (Seafood & Middle Course) — Rabbithole Cavehill/Lairds
• Applejack/Dry Curaçao/Vanilla Demerara/Angostura
• Rabbithole Sour (Pork & Beef Course) — Rabbithole Dereringer/Luxardo Maraschino/Orgeat/Yuzu
• Citrus/Aquafaba/Black Walnut
• The Nightcap (Dessert Course) — Rabbithole Boxergrail/Cardinal Songbird/Cynar/Butterscotch
Menu
• Canape — Pickled Oyster/Asparagus/Chervil
• Salad — Morel Mushroom/Fava Bean/Frisee/Warm Bacon Vinaigrette/Cured Egg Yolk
• Fish — Seared Ahi/Fennel/Pea/Preserved Lemon/Harissa-Saffron Broth
• Middle — Shrimp Ravioli/Tarragon/Charred Tomato & Chili Butter/Shrimp Furikake
• Intermezzo — Ricotta Sorbet/Passion Fruit
• Pork — Triple Seared Berkwood Farms Pork Chop/Spring Onion Pesto/Grits/Jus/Horseradish
• Beef — Sakura Wagyu Tenderloin/Black Truffle + Parmesan Potato Espuma/Smoked Shiitake + Date Jus
• Dessert — Strawberry Panna Cotta/Strawberry Consomme/Rhubarb Chutney/Sorrel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.