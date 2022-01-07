On Jan. 5th, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Justin Brown filed his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Floyd County Circuit Court Judge.
Justin, his wife Molly, and their son Oliver live in Georgetown, Indiana. They are members of Northside Christian Church in New Albany.
Justin began his career in public service shortly after the attacks on 9/11 when he enlisted in the Army National Guard as a Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System Operator. He continued his commitment to serve the public in his legal career, first as an attorney with the Indiana Department of Child Services, and for nearly five years as a Floyd County Deputy Prosecutor. Additionally, Justin serves on the board of the Floyd County Purdue Extension Cooperative, is a committee member for the National Deer Association for Southern Indiana and is a member of the American Legion.
Justin was educated at The United States Army Intelligence School where he graduated with honors. He also holds a bachelor's degree in History (cum laude) from Western Kentucky University and a Juris Doctor (cum laude) from the University of Louisville - Brandeis School of Law.
Justin’s experience spans thousands of cases and includes criminal, juvenile, family and civil law. Prior to becoming a Deputy Prosecutor, Justin worked for both small and large civil firms where he regularly appeared in courts locally and across the country for matters ranging from child custody to complex medical device litigation. He later served as a staff attorney with DCS where he litigated Children in Need of Services (CHINS) and Termination of Parental Rights (TPR) cases in Floyd and Scott counties.
As a Floyd County Deputy Prosecutor, Justin has served as the IV-D Child Support Prosecutor, Juvenile Delinquency Prosecutor, Lead Misdemeanor Prosecutor and Major Felony Prosecutor. He has tried numerous cases in front of both judges and juries in Floyd County.