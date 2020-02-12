CLARKSVILLE — Members of the public will have an opportunity today to learn more about the Brown’s Station Way master plan, and offer input on potential changes over the next decade.
The meeting, held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Clarksville Town hall, 2000 Broadway St., will provide insight into the current master plan, presented by Clark Dietz Engineering.
The company was commissioned in 2019 to create the plan, which includes recommendations for roughly $16 million in reconstruction projects involving the roadway from Randolph Avenue to Silver Creek. Among potential changes are a “road diet” — reconfiguring the roadway to two lanes from four — and reducing speed to 35 miles per hour from 45, rebuilding a pedestrian walkway damaged in 2018 and adding two one-lane roundabouts.
The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission recently approved the plan on a 3-2 vote. The commission president previously told the News and Tribune that the plan itself is a guide, and the commission and Clarksville Town Council are “many months” away from signing off on more specific projects, giving the public time to share their feedback with town representatives.
