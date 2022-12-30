FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd Circuit Court was filled to the brim with people and energy on Friday afternoon.
Everyone was there for the same thing -- the swearing in ceremony for Judge Justin Brown.
"I. Justin Brown, do solemnly swear that I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Indiana, and that I will faithfully, impartially and diligently discharge the duties of the office of the judge of the Floyd Circuit Court according to law and to the best of my ability, so help me God," Brown said in his oath.
Brown is the first new circuit court judge in Floyd County since the 1990s.
The Floyd Circuit Court has jurisdiction to preside over all civil and criminal cases in the county.
Brown's wife, Molly Brown, and their son, Oliver, were by his side when he took his oath. Molly helped him put on his robe. As soon as it zipped up, the crowd that gathered in Brown's honor started to clap.
"Justin, I want you to look on the wall, starting all the way down, I think you will be the 13th Circuit Court Judge of Floyd County," Judge Terrence Cody said. "Now if we look at this, I have been on the bench 24 years, and my predecessor was on the bench for 18 years. That's a long time and it's time for the changing of the guard."
Cody took the seat in 1999, after being elected in 1998.
Cody said Brown is a "very thoughtful" person and that thought processes are important for judges.
Brown comes to the bench from the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office where he served as deputy prosecutor.
"I know that you are more than capable of continuing the legacy of your predecessors," Cody said.
Cody asked everyone in the room to take a look at the composites of the Floyd County Bar Association from years past in the courtroom.
"What I will tell you is, treat the practicing bar with respect, but don't hesitate to bang the gavel to tell them, 'You've gone too far,'" Cody said.
Brown, a Republican, defeated Democrat Dana Eberle-Peay, for the seat in November's election. He garnered 59.65% of the votes, while Eberle-Peay received 40.35% of the votes.
"This is truly amazing the number of people who here for you Justin, and I am pleased you will be my successor," Cody said.
