JEFFERSONVILLE — Buckhead Mountain Grill, a longtime restaurant on Jeffersonville’s riverfront, will be closing permanently this weekend after 23 years of business.
The restaurant announced the closing of its Jeffersonville restaurant Wednesday on Facebook. Upland Brewing Company, a Bloomington-based brewery, will be taking over the riverfront building, located at 707 W. Riverside Drive.
The restaurant’s last day of business is Saturday, Dec. 5. Buckhead Mountain Grill also closed its Louisville restaurant in July amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Its restaurant in Bellevue, Kentucky, will remain open.
“It’s been an incredible journey, and we are honored to have been a part of this community for over two decades,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.
