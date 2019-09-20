NEW ALBANY – Walking the freshly painted halls, Prosser Career Education Center Director Alan Taylor breathed an audible sigh of relief.
After years of construction, the $23.5 million renovation/addition project is finally nearing completion.
The school, which offers career training, high school and college credits and various certifications to students throughout Southern Indiana, was bursting at the seams with 1,389 students, up from the modest 441 the school started with 50 years ago this month. Taylor said 22 area schools send their high school students to learn at the New Albany facility.
"We are the largest career center in Indiana, both in enrollment and in the number of programs," Taylor said, sitting in his new office, located on what used to be the front lawn of the former school. "We think we're the best in Indiana in everything we do."
That confidence continues in his vision for the school's future, as Prosser celebrates not only 50 years, but also the completion of construction with an official ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Sunday, Sept. 22.
"[The renovations are] going to allow us to be flexible and continue to grow and think differently," Taylor said.
Among those thoughts are adding more programs and maybe even extending the school day to full-day versus the current half-day set up.
"We now have the potential to hold that type of enrollment," Taylor said of having full-time students on campus.
Another goal is expanding community engagement and involvement by partnering with area businesses for learning opportunities as well as allowing those businesses to share meeting space at the school. Taylor said those opportunities are turning into jobs for many students.
"We had students who interned on this [construction] project and many of those were kept on the payroll after they graduated from here," he said. "They got to help build their school."
A total of 63,000 square feet were added to the existing 125,000-square-foot facility, which was fully renovated. New technology was added throughout.
Taylor said Ivy Tech Community College, in Sellersburg, is hosting classes on site, utilizing the new equipment.
"We're being fiscally responsible and not duplicating services for our community," Taylor explained.
Bill Wiseheart, director of facilities for New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., said this project was part of the $87 million capital projects referendum that was passed by Floyd County voters in Nov. 2016. The rest of the money from the referendum went to Green Valley and Slate Run elementaries. Work on the Prosser project started just days following the referendum approval.
Wiseheart said the same group that did the Floyd Central High School renovation was chosen for the Prosser project.
"Floyd Central was one of the best renovations we've had to date, because [VPS Architecture] did a great job blending the old with the new," Wiseheart explained. "This [Prosser project] is everything we thought it was going to be."
Sunday's event kicks off at 3 p.m. with a short ceremony. Visitors may tour the school from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. The event is open to the public.
