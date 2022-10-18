JEFFERSONVILLE — Mayor Mike Moore proclaimed Saturday, Oct. 15 as “Mildred Clift Day" honoring the late Mildred Ann Clift as Bethel AME Church dedicated the old Maple School building as the Mildred Clift Port Fulton Educational Center.
The late Mildred Ann Clift was a teacher in the Jeffersonville schools, later named Greater Clark County Schools, for 45 Years. After 37 years of teaching, she established the speech and hearing program, and continued in the Greater Clark County School System as a speech and hearing therapist until her retirement in 1980.
Her passion for church Sunday School and developing educational opportunities for young minds was manifested when she set up a $25,000 Endowment at Wilberforce University, the first HBCU in the United States; supplying Sunday school materials for her church throughout the years and establishing the 06 Mildred Ann Clift Scholarship Endowment fund through Bethel AME Church for high school graduating seniors to advance to higher education.
It was through the blessing of funds to her church that the old Maple School was able to be purchased. Today two educational programs are housed within the building. Head Start and Maple Leaf Academy, a STEAM preschool daycare program for children six weeks to five years of age. Bethel AME Church members, GCCS co-workers and members of the Clift family came together to dedicate the building in her honor, carrying on her legacy of education.
