Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks, a Republican, provided this statement after filing for re-election.
"I am running for re-election for the Floyd County Clerk’s Office. Married to Steve Burks of 35 years, our three sons Simeon, Steven and Seth, all graduates of NAFCS."
"In my first term as County Clerk we broke records while navigating through a world-wide pandemic, and the presidential election, with over 33,000 absentee ballots, in which I am proud to say our staff stepped up in a big way, the hard work put in produced the results of the election in a very timely manner while other counties did not get results until the next day or even later than that."
"Voter integrity is a high priority for this office. We have replace and updated all election equipment, and reduced the amount of voting sites to save the taxpayers money and time. We have continued to invest in the future of our county by adding an “I Juror” program for Jury Duty, where Jurors will now be able to complete their questionnaires on line. There are only 5 other counties in Indiana who are using this wonder program, again, we are staying progressive while leading in the state. We have cleared out several storage sites, so that most all storage of files are now on site, again saving the taxpayers."
"It has been an honor to serve the people of Floyd County, there is always work to do, projects to take on, and I pledge to continue to see Floyd County be a leading County in this state."
