JEFFERSONVILLE — Classrooms at a Jeffersonville elementary school will receive thousands of dollars in funding for school supplies and materials due to a recent donation.
Burlington Stores, in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, presented $10,000 to Wilson Elementary School in Jeffersonville Tuesday during a surprise presentation at an assembly with students, teachers and local officials. The funding will go toward the school's teachers for the purchase of classroom materials to prevent them from having to spend money out of their own pockets.
John Downey, store manager for the new Burlington store soon to open in Jeffersonville, presented the award on behalf of the off-price retailer. When Burlington opens a new store, it works with AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit, to donate to a school within that community for the purchase of school supplies. Wilson Elementary is located near the company's new store at Jeffersonville Town Center, which is set to open March 6.
“It’s great to give back to schools that are in my community," he said. "I graduated from Jeff High, so all of my kids will go to school in this area."
Wilson Elementary Principal April Holder said the funding will be divided equally among all classrooms. Starting this week, teachers will be able to make purchases of supplies and curriculum materials based on the needs of their students. Students can order supplies from businesses partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org.
"I was just in awe, just speechless," Holder said. "And that doesn’t happen very often, but it was just amazing. Our teachers work so hard, and our students come to us and they have so many needs…for the community to come together and support us, it was just the right time and the right place to boost our spirits, to boost our community and to celebrate."
Although Holder found out about the donation a couple weeks ago, only two other staff members knew, she said. So Tuesday's announcement came as a complete surprise to the school's teachers.
Holder said the second semester is typically the time when classrooms most need a restocking of supplies, including pencils, notebooks, tissues and various classroom materials.
"Day to day, whatever [students] need to be successful, the teachers are just there for them," she said.
Mark Laughner, superintendent at Greater Clark County Schools, said he is excited to see a company like Burlington supporting public education and teachers in the community.
"I haven't been [working] in a classroom for about 17 years, but going back 17 years when I taught, I had to buy supplies for my students out of my own money, so it's something that happens quite often," he said.
Holder said she appreciates that Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org is working with the community to "tie everyone together and support each other so that [the Wilson Elementary] Wildcats can be successful."
Hannah Embry, kindergarten teacher at Wilson Elementary, wasn't expecting Tuesday's big announcement. She often has to buy day-to-day supplies such as dry erase markers out of her own pocket, and when she heard the news, "a million things" went through her mind of ways to use the funding for her classroom, including books and other resources.
"I was overwhelmed," she said. "You don't expect to hear that when you go to an assembly. A lot of things we buy with our own money, so getting that funding to use with our kiddos is great."
Chrissie Lawrence, an intervention teacher who teaches small groups at Wilson Elementary, was one of the staff members who knew about the donation before Tuesday's surprise announcement, and she was excited to see the reactions of her friends and colleagues.
"For a school like ours, sometimes I feel that we get overlooked a little bit," she said. "Sometimes there are moments where our teachers are just working so hard, and for them to be able to not have to worry about some financial things that they do in their classrooms, that is huge to us. It just shows that public education is certainly at the forefront of people's minds, and people are still believing in our public schools, just like we believe in our public schools."
