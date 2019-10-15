FLOYD COUNTY — A bus carrying 47 high-school students was rear-ended this morning on Interstate 265 West near the Grant Line Road ramp in Floyd County. No one was injured.
New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. officials reported that around 8:15 a.m., the bus was stopped on the highway for an earlier accident ahead when it was struck from behind.
The bus carried Prosser students en route to a field trip in Jasper when the accident happened.
Indiana State Police are working the accident. School officials say the bus has a damaged bumper and will undergo inspection.
This story will be updated.
Reporter Tara Schmelz contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.