SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local schools are continuing to face transportation challenges due to staffing shortages, leading to frequent cancellations of bus routes.
This has been a source of frustration for many parents, including James Fox, a parent of a 9-year-old student in Greater Clark County Schools. Recently, his daughter’s bus has been running only one to two times a week, he said.
He works in Louisville, and it has been difficult to make it back and forth to get his daughter to school. The problem has led to his daughter missing days of school, and the extra travel has been a struggle with the high costs of fuel, he said.
“I’m a single father with sole custody, and it’s been a struggle to try and accommodate our schedule for it,” Fox said in an email to the News and Tribune. “It’s really hard to plan for when sometimes we don’t know until 9 p.m. the night before. I’ve had to take a lot of time off work or have had to try and have a family member get her from school.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, Greater Clark listed five bus cancellations, including routes serving students at Jeffersonville High School, Parkview Middle School, Franklin Square Elementary, River Valley Middle School, Wilson Elementary and Riverside Elementary.
Renee Markoski, executive assistant to the superintendent for Greater Clark, said Thursday morning that the administration would not speak to the News and Tribune about the issue at this time, saying the district is taking it “day by day” in terms of transportation challenges.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner issued an emailed statement Thursday afternoon to the News and Tribune. He noted a shortage of drivers with commercial driver’s licenses, which are required to drive a school bus.
“Over the past several months Greater Clark has been dealing with the same transportation issues that other districts throughout the state and country are dealing with and we are actively working on solutions to remedy this situation, but the national CDL driver shortage has made it very difficult to find drivers,” he wrote.
According to Greater Clark’s job postings, the district has openings for both regular and substitute bus drivers, as well as bus monitors.
Lacy Phillips, a parent of a third grader at Riverside Elementary in Jeffersonville, shared an emailed statement she received Tuesday from Greater Clark Transportation Director Daniel Borders:
“We have hired four drivers within the last two months,” Borders wrote in the statement. “We have another one starting late this week or early next week. Our issue at this point is not lack of employees but rather the number of drivers we have have on long/short term sick leave.”
Borders said in the statement that 10 drivers went on sick leave within the past month in Greater Clark for various medical reasons, and each driver is “scheduled to return on a staggered calendar.”
“We have reduced our open routes (routes without drivers) from eight to three,” he wrote. “We currently have six substitute drivers. This means on a daily basis, our mechanic and office staff are out covering routes (including myself). I completely understand the massive inconvenience this causes parents, but we have no other options at the moment.”
In communications to parents, Greater Clark asks parents to reach out to their child’s school by 9 a.m. if their bus route is cancelled and they cannot provide their own transportation to school. The district will mark these absences as excused and give students time to make up the work.
Phillips, the parent with a third-grader at Riverside Elementary, said that out of 11 weeks of school since January, her family has experienced only three weeks without any cancellations for her child’s bus route. This has added to 35 days of regular transportation service and 21 days of no service.
“This is completely unsustainable,” Phillips said.
On a daily basis, she is seeing two to six cancellations for buses in the district, she said, and the notification of a bus cancellation has often come after 9 p.m. the night before.
She works from home, and her family has been able to get her son to school on the days when the bus does not come, However, she has heard from others who have been more affected by the bus cancellations.
“I’ve spoken with parents who told me that their children aren’t able to attend school when the buses don’t run, which has led to so much loss of instruction time that they are now receiving failing grades,” Phillips said.
The situation has caused her to miss some appointments for work, and the inconsistency has been stressful, she said. When she makes inquiries to the district, she said feels like she has been “strung along” and is “not getting anywhere.”
“I’ve been really patient, but it’s been since January,” Phillips said. “That’s a really big failure to meet a challenge.”
She is concerned that some routes have been more affected by cancellations than others, saying it “seems like a real equity issue to me.”
New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. is also facing issues with transportation staffing shortages, NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder confirmed in an email.
Snyder said the district is “still experiencing significant challenges in that arena.” The News and Tribune reached out to NAFCS Transportation Director Eric Reid for an interview on the topic, but he had not responded as of publication time.
According to NAFCS’ website, the district has job openings for substitute bus drivers and bus monitors/aides.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.