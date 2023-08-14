SOUTHERN INDIANA -- Bus routes have been tested and minimal issues have arisen with transportation since the start of the 2023-24 school year, transportation directors for several Southern Indiana schools told the News and Tribune on Monday.
Classes at Jefferson County Public Schools are canceled through Tuesday, after the district experienced a plethora of transportation issues during the first day of school last Wednesday. Facing a serious bus driver shortage, the district hired software company AlphaRoute in November 2022 to develop a new route network capable of handling the district’s more than 600,000 students. However, the plan failed last Wednesday, causing delays that left many students on buses until nearly 10 p.m.
While parents and community members have expressed concern and outrage over the JCPS debacle, school officials in Floyd, Clark and Harrison counties said bus rides have, for the most part, gone smoothly.
Karie Kahafer, director of transportation at Silver Creek School Corp., said transportation at her school district has been running well since the school year began. She said students are usually on the bus at the end of the day for no longer than 50 minutes.
Kahafer has been planning routes herself for the past nine years. The district does not use any kind of technological software to plan because the technology of the routing systems would not be able to keep up with Silver Creek’s fast-growing campus, Kahafer said. The systems are better for rural areas that have been established for a good amount of time, but cannot always keep up in situations where neighborhoods are being built.
“I think computer programs are great, but until you put drivers behind the seats and mock-run it…” she said.
In 2015, the school district implemented staggered start times to avoid congestion and overcrowding, with elementary schoolers starting their days at a different time than middle and high schoolers. This meant that students in grades six through 12 rode together on the bus, while kindergarten through 3rd grades shared seats.
The change cut SCSC’s route numbers from 32 to 25, Kahafer said. It also meant shorter routes and wait times, and increased driver efficiency.
Kahafer said when thinking about situations like JCPS, she wishes the school corporation the best and hopes they can get issues sorted out.
“I think every school corporation tries to plan,” she said. “It just sounds like they fell short of testing and making sure that the routes and stuff were going to be efficiently capable to be ran.”
Overcrowding was the biggest problem New Albany-Floyd County Schools transportation faced during the start of the 2023-24 academic year, NAFCS Director of Transportation Eric Reid said.
About 7,500 to 8,000 students typically use school transportation, he said, but more students rode this year than last. If there were too many students at a bus stop, NAFCS sent shuttle buses to pick up students who couldn’t get rides from an adult. However, Reid said overcrowding issues should mostly be eliminated this week.
Reid said he uses Versatrans routing software to plan his routes, a process that has mostly stayed the same over the years except for minor adjustments like allowing for new students. NAFCS students typically experience the longest bus rides when going to and from Floyd Central High School and Highland Hills Middle School, where wait times can take 30 to 50 minutes.
At Greater Clark County Schools, the start of the 2023-24 academic year was the smoothest start to school Daniel Borders has seen in the last decade. Borders, director of transportation, said parents can use an app to download transportation information, and there were at least two staff members from the transportation department at each Greater Clark school’s open house.
“Almost every staff member in our office at one point in time has been a bus driver, and I think that makes a huge difference in planning routes and understanding the parents, understanding the drivers’ needs,” he said.
About 80%-90% of Greater Clark’s students use school-provided transportation, Borders said, equaling about 8,500 students. The average ride time from school to home is around 20 to 25 minutes.
Greater Clark also made a similar change as SCSC in 2021, when the district switched from a 3-tier system to a 2-tier system. This separated elementary school bus routes from middle and high school routes.
Borders said Greater Clark does use online software to plan routes, but every stop is tested by a person as well. Computer systems may assign a student to an area that is the closest stop but not the safest — requiring them to cross a road that isn’t safe, for example.
“What looks good behind a screen doesn’t always look good behind the wheel of a 40-foot bus,” Borders said. “We use technology as a tool but we don’t trust it. We like to have eyes on all of our stops and routes.”
Stephen Hatton, assistant superintendent at North Harrison Community Schools, said the main transportation issue North Harrison schools have encountered this year is a shortage of substitute drivers. However, since many teachers and administrators have a commercial driver’s license and can fill in if needed, this has not caused significant delays or cancellations.
North Harrison schools use a program called Transfinder to plan routes, Hatton said. The school in recent years rerouted to drop students off doorside, which avoids the potential danger that could come with students crossing the road. Routing software, as useful as it can be, cannot always pick up situations like these, Hatton said.
“Typically, I try to make sure that I get out with a bus and drive every single route that we have,” Hatton said. “We’re a smaller school district, so that’s a little easier for me to do.”
Hatton said over half of North Harrison’s approximately 2,200 students use the bus system, and the longest ride time is 45 minutes.
In Clarksville, Scott Gardner, transportation director at Clarksville Community School Corp., doesn’t use routing software. Instead, he divides routes by neighborhood and number of riders expected.
About 600 of CCSC’s 1,400 students ride the buses, Gardener said. Over the last few years, the district has faced some transportation challenges as it expanded the number of bus stops it provides to allow more out-of-district students to ride the bus. However, Gardener said, issues eventually smoothed out.
The district is also facing a slight driver shortage after three bus drivers retired at the end of last academic year. Two of the open spots have been filled, leaving the district still in need of one driver.
Gardener said he thinks JCPS has a “tremendously difficult” job to do in serving their community, and he believes the district is doing the best it can. He said JCPS could benefit from better public transportation in Louisville.
“Looking at their plan, they’re trying to move in the correct direction, but they’re just trying to change 50 years’ worth of tradition,” Gardener said.
