FLOYD COUNTY — New Albany Police Captain Steve Bush defeated Indiana State Police Commander Sam Sarkisian to earn the Republican nomination for Floyd County Sheriff.
"So much work has gone into the campaign over the last two and a half years, we began in November of 2019," Bush said. "It's been consistent campaigning and messaging throughout. It's just an awesome feeling to be able to come away with the Republican nomination."
Bush won about 52% of the vote and Sarkisian won about 47%. Some 7,200 votes were cast.
Bush said his campaign is going to take a few days to rest, pick up all the signs and then start planning for November's race.
Voter turnout in Floyd County was high on Tuesday, reaching 22%.
Bush said he thinks voters are looking around at what's happening nationwide and toward the mid-term elections, which is why so many people came out to vote.
"We had a lot of contested Republican races and a lot of good candidates; I think that's what resonated around the county to have more of a turnout," he said.
If elected, Bush said he will focus on the protection of liberties and working on the mental health and drug addiction issues in the area.
He previously told the News and Tribune if he ran the Floyd County Jail, he'd work with people transitioning out of incarceration.
"I campaign on who I am as a person, I have a servant heart (and focus on) God, family, community and country," he said. "I campaigned on being a proven leader and dedicated in serving, that's what resonated with people."
Along with working for NAPD, Bush also served as a Floyd County Commissioner. He's currently a captain with the department, over a patrol shift.
Bush will face former Floyd County Sheriff, Democrat Darrell Mills, this November.
Mills, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary, served two terms as sheriff, from 2007 to 2014.
