On Jan. 5, Steve Bush officially filed paperwork to become a Republican candidate for Floyd County Sheriff. Over 25 months ago he formed an organizational committee to start his campaign. Steve is excited with the overwhelming support so far.
Steve has dedicated his life’s work to law enforcement. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Criminology at Indiana State University Steve was blessed to be hired as a police officer for the New Albany Police Department. Over the course of his 30 years with the department, Steve has served as a patrol officer, detective, field training officer, SWAT team member, and a certified training instructor. During that time, Steve was promoted to the leadership roles of Corporal, Sergeant, Captain and Commander over the detective division as well as a member of the police administrative command staff. Being a police officer has allowed Steve to collaborate with the community in their time of need. It has provided an opportunity for him to protect and serve a community he cares for very much.
Steve’s passion for public service inspired him to run for a seat as a Floyd County Commissioner in 2004. During his 12 years serving on the board, he was elected President for six of those years. Steve participated in the budgeting processes, creating ordinances that affect our quality of life, and implemented planning and zoning codes that allow responsible growth in our community. Representing the concerns of the Floyd County citizens was a great honor for Steve.
In addition to serving as a Police Officer and a Commissioner, Steve has served as a church camp counselor, 4-H volunteer, and track/cross country coach at the middle and high school levels. Giving back to his community has been a pleasure for him.
Both Steve’s role as a Police Officer and as a commissioner has allowed him to have almost daily interactions with members of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department on every level. Steve is continually impressed with their professionalism and dedication to our community. It would be an honor to serve alongside them as Sheriff.
Steve and Danna have been married for 28 years and have two adult children. They live in Georgetown where they have raised their family and attend Northside Christian Church. With 30 years as a New Albany Police Officer and 12 years as a Floyd County Commissioner, Steve is uniquely qualified to be the next Sheriff. Steve is a Proven Leader with experience dedicated to serving you. Steve humbly asks for your support and vote in the Republican primary on May 3.
