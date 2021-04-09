Steve Bush announced his intentions in January to run for Floyd County sheriff, and the Republican will make it official next week.
Bush is hosting a kickoff event for his campaign from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 2600 Old Hill Road in Floyds Knobs.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served and music performed by Misty & Jason and Brent Rogers with Sounds Unlimited Productions serving as the emcee of the event.
The event is free but the campaign is asking that attendees RSVP by email at stevebush4sheriff@gmail.com, or on social media at Steve Bush for Floyd County Sheriff on Facebook.
The sheriff’s race will occur in 2022. Current Sheriff Frank Loop has met his consecutive term limit and will be unable to run for another four-year stint.
Bush is the only Floyd County candidate to have announced his candidacy.
