SOUTHERN INDIANA — Republican candidates won the Clark and Floyd county sheriff races Tuesday.
Scottie Maples and Steve Bush will begin the new jobs Jan. 1. Maples will serve in Clark County and Bush will serve in Floyd County.
Maples, a Republican, defeated opponent Ed Byers, a Democrat, winning 65.5% of the votes.
Maples said he attributes the win to hard work and having a good team around him.
“Our campaign had a lot of support from local friends and people who genuinely want me to be sheriff,” he said on Tuesday night.
He said since he started at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in 2004 he had always eyed the position.
“I always knew I was going to run as sheriff; over time people at the agency had the same goal, for me to be sheriff,” he said. “Tonight’s win isn’t Scottie Maples is the sheriff, it’s the team is the sheriff.”
A total of 35,090 registered voters cast a ballot in Clark County in the 2022 midterm election. Voter turnout was about 35%, which Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said was lower than the 2018 midterms in which about 40% of registered voters participated.
Maples won a total of 22,674 votes and Byers won 11,945 votes.
After spending the past three years campaigning, Maples said he’ll be going into work as usual the day after Election Day.
“I’ll be sitting behind this desk,” he said.
He said he’s looking to “hit the ground running,” in January on a project that will add doors on jail pods that don’t now have them. Maples said the project is a $1.6 million investment from the Clark County Council and will make it easier to manage the jail.
He thanked his wife, family members and friends for their help along the campaign trail.
“I thank all my supporters, I had tons of support and this shows once again, negativity doesn’t work,” Maples said. “My opponent ran a negative campaign. I want to thank my family and friends.”
In Floyd County longtime New Albany Police Department Captain Steve Bush, a Republican, will take over as sheriff Jan. 1.
Bush won 60.97% of the vote over former Floyd County sheriff Darrell Mills, a Democrat. Mills served from 2007 to 2014 as sheriff.
Bush said he attributes his win to hard work, effort and a resume that makes him uniquely qualified for the job. He served three terms as a Floyd County Commissioner.
“I think Floyd county is kind of a conservatives county and leans more Republican,” Bush said. Voters are concerned with inflation, crime issues, and so I think you take all those issues across the country, locally I think that’s why we end up winning,” he added.
He’ll be back at NAPD next week and spend the rest of this week celebrating the win with his loved ones.
“Finishing up my 31 years with NAPD, it’s been a very blessed career and I’m very fortunate, I feel like I’ve done that 110%,” he said, adding he was happy to help families in his various roles at the department.
“As a detective, a lot of times finding closure for families, was satisfying to me to find that closure.”
Bush won a total of 16,437 votes while Mills won 10,523 votes.
A total of 27,224 ballots were counted in Floyd County.
Service work is very important to Bush, he said, and he’s looking forward to implementing that when he starts as Floyd County Sheriff.
“Thank you (to Floyd County) for the opportunity to allow me to serve,” Bush said. “They’re putting their trust in me by the voting totals, and hopefully I can earn their respect to serve them with distinction, honor and integrity and give 110%.”
