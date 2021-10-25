SOUTHERN INDIANA — A new Dollar General store has opened at 624 State St. in New Albany in the former Save A Lot building. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.
According to a news release, the DG will offer its normal products including cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene products, grocery items and over-the-counter medicines. It will also feature a “curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more,” according to the news release.
To commemorate the opening of DG’s new New Albany location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
Dollar General plans to hire six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.
Ace Hardware to open in Charlestown
Ace Hardware will open a Charlestown location at 9207 County Road. In a news release issued Monday, it was announced the location will be named Holmes Ace Hardware, as it will be owned by Brad Holmes. It is scheduled to open in November.
The store will include 12,000 square feet of space with the capacity to stock about 25,000 items to include lawn and garden, hardware, painting and grilling selections.
“Ace Hardware is committed to providing home maintenance solutions, neighborly advice and resources to residents in Charlestown,” Holmes said in the news release.
“We're excited to be part of the community, and we look forward to making a positive impact for many years to come.”
