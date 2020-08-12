NEW ALBANY – One Southern Indiana (1si) the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties, ended its annual meeting this week with a celebration honoring the organization for winning the Indiana Chamber Executives Association’s 2020 “Chamber of the Year” as well as two excellence awards for communication efforts.
The theme of this year’s program was “Together We are ONE.” The event, Aug. 11, at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards, hosted about 110 guests in person and 45 guests virtually. All in-person guests were required to wear masks unless seated at tables and all CDC guidelines were followed.
Awards were presented during the event to members and stakeholders:
• Ambassador of the Year was Amanda Alexander, Transformation Network
• Volunteers of the Year were Allen Howie, Ideology Marketing + Design and Kari Johnson, Southeast Indiana Small Business Development Center.
Members voted on a slate of new officers and new members of the Board of Directors. Officers for the 2020-2021 year are:
• Chair Bill Reedy, Indiana American Water
• Chair Elect/Economic Development Chair Adrian Brown, German American Bank
• Immediate Past Chair/Nominating Chair Jason Lopp, Church Langdon Lopp & Banet LLC
• Vice Chair/Investor Relations Chair Raymond Smith, Park Community Credit Union
• Treasurer/Finance Chair Tommy Wallace, PNC Bank
• Secretary/Governance Chair Scott Olinger, Harding, Shymanski & Company
• Business Resource Council Chair Laurie Goertz Kemp, Momentum Title Agency
• Board Development Chair Cathy Scrivner, LegalShield
• Advocacy Chair Bryan Wickens, MAC Construction & Excavating, Inc.
New Board members:
• Willie “Trey” Billingslea, III, Budget Services and Supplies, LLC
• Jessica Carroll, New Washington State Bank
• Angie Fenton, Extol, Inc./WHAS-11
• Josh Hillman, Jacobi, Toombs and Lanz
• Jesika Young, Cimtech.
1si partnered again this year with the News & Tribune to publish its annual report to the community. The supplement will be available in the Sept. 8 edition.
This year’s guest speaker was Mayor Scott Fadness, who became Fishers’ first mayor on Jan. 1, 2015. Fishers was named “Best Place to Live in America” by Money Magazine in 2017 and “Community of the Year” by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce in 2016.
The annual meeting sponsors for 2020 included:
• Presenting Sponsor: First Harrison Bank
• Platinum Sponsors: MCM CPAs & Advisors, Mister P Express, Inc. and the River Ridge Development Authority
• Gold Sponsors: Bennett and Bennett Insurance, Clark Memorial Health, DMLO CPAs and Sounds Unlimited Productions
• Silver Sponsors: iHeart Media and L&D Mail Masters, Inc
