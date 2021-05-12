CHARLESTOWN — Months after a resolution in one of two civil cases that have had homeowners in Charlestown's Pleasant Ridge neighborhood on edge for years, the area is seeing new life.
There are now 23 new homes underway in the 1940s-era neighborhood. Some are nearing completion within a few months, and other properties just closed recently.
Ten of the new builds will be on Kenwood Avenue, and are being undertaken by Infinity Homes and Development LLC. They are expected to be among the first completed, likely in July, and will range from the mid $170,000s to $220,000s, with between 1,050 and 1,250 square feet.
New Hope Development Services, Inc. has purchased 10 lots on Winthrop Avenue, to be marketed toward first-time home buyers and working families. KGF Building & Development recently closed on three properties on Crestview Court, with an option for three more. These homes will be 1,250 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and come in under the $200,000 price point.
Matt Toole, president of Infinity Homes and Development LLC, said he was excited to be a part of this next chapter in Pleasant Ridge. He said he hopes to be able to get up to 15 or 20 homes there by the end of the year and look to possible further expansion next year.
"I just think it's a great fit for the price point we need to build in," he said. "That under [$200,000] price point is something we need to get to drastically because it serves a huge need."
The new projects follow a December settlement in a civil lawsuit filed by the Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association, which included an order that property maintenance code violations be written in plain language, with residents given time to correct any violation and 10 days to appeal.
The neighborhood association, which was formed in 2014 to help defend the properties against the planned redevelopment of the entire neighborhood, filed the lawsuit in 2017. In its complaint against the City of Charlestown and its board of public works, homeowners stated they felt property maintenance codes were being unfairly and unequally enforced to help clear the neighborhood for redevelopment. Before the December ruling, fines could start accruing the same day a violation was cited.
As the litigation was ongoing, many of the property owners sold their homes to a private developer for $10,000 apiece, which freed the owners of the violation fines. The developer has purchased more than 200 properties in the roughly 350-home neighborhood. Many of those purchased were blighted structures which have since been razed, but many that remain are owner-occupied homes that are well cared for.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges, who took office in early 2020 and inherited the civil case from her predecessor, said the new construction feels like positive movement in the historic neighborhood.
"I think it's symbolic of the healing that we're experiencing, and just the utmost respect for property rights," Hodges said. "You've got a situation where it was billed as having to be all or nothing and I never believed that, I don't think a lot of the community believed that, and so what you're seeing is that there can be a blend.
"The folks that call Pleasant Ridge home now and have for many years can continue to call it home, the structures that had to be removed because of unsafe situations or blight are being replaced with workforce housing, targeting the same population of homeowners that will breathe life back into that community the ways that those that have been there so long want to see. I think it's refreshing. It's a breath of fresh air.
Melissa Crawford, president of the neighborhood association, said in December it felt like a huge weight had been lifted from her shoulders when the civil case was settled. She's now happy to see new growth in her neighborhood.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what it does to our property values because they had really took a hit," she said. "I'm just excited, and I think it's uplifting for everybody in the neighborhood to see the boarded houses down and the new developments going up."
She said due to COVID-19, the neighborhood hasn't been able to yet properly celebrate the December civil win, but that when they can safely gather, "there will probably be a lot of tears and a lot of emotions."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.