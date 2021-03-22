INDIANAPOLIS — After passing a law last year to prevent employers from microchipping their employees, some lawmakers are pushing this session to expand that protection to more areas. House Bill 1156, the prohibition of microchipping employees, was approved by the Senate Pensions and Labor Committee on Wednesday.
The bill passed with a 10-1 vote.
In 2020, Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, introduced HB 1143, now a law, prohibiting companies from requiring a current employee or candidate to have a device installed in their body as a condition of employment. This year, Morrison introduced HB 1156, which includes local and state governments in the prohibition.
Rep. Alan Morrison has created a second bill to ban local and state employers from having microchipping as a condition of employment. Photo provided.
Morrison first heard about microchipping from colleagues, spiking his interest and driving him to do research on his own, only to find out that implanting microchips had already started in other states and Europe.
“When I heard about it, it’s kind of startling, and it almost sounds almost fake, really, unless you start to dig into it,” Morrison said.
Employees can still be microchipped if they volunteer to do so. Some U.S. companies have already microchipped their employees.
Three Square Market, a technology company in Wisconsin, microchipped more than 50 of its employees, who voluntarily got the procedure done in 2017. According to the Associated Press, the company said the microchips would help people open building doors, access their computers and buy food within the job’s premises.
The concept of microchipping also features in a long list of conspiracy theories. As people continue to discuss microchips and come up with theories, more misinformation spreads about them. For example, a well-known microchipping conspiracy theory claims with zero evidence that Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, is using the COVID-19 vaccines to microchip citizens across the nation.
Lauren Christopher, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, has worked with developing chips for television and radio. In her professional experience, microchipping has been done for decades: in clothes tags to avoid store theft or in cards for doors to get access. With technology today, human microchipping is doable, she said—the only thing stopping it is a social construct.
“That’s not a technology question, it’s more of a social question, whether people want to be [microchipped] or not. I don’t know that I would do it just as a person. Why would I need to? It can be done, technically, but should it be done? It’s more of a social/government question,” Christopher said.
Another concern, she said, is the fact that microchips are signals that potentially can be hacked.
“Any kind of radio frequency that goes over the air … can be intercepted, and even if they’re encrypted, they can be decrypted,” Christopher said.
“Does it have any benefit to the person that gets microchipped? And is the benefit outweighing the privacy concerns?”
Because microchipping is already a reality in many countries, Bloomberg Law reports that it can face privacy concerns and religious objections from employees. The Public Broadcasting Service, PBS, compared human microchips to those placed in pets while citing the potential benefits disabled people might have in accessing things like doors, computers or payments.
Morrison said the microchips are inserted between the index finger and the thumb and they are similar in size to a grain of rice. A dog’s microchip ranges around 12 millimeters in size, while a grain of rice is around 5.5-7.5 millimeters in size.
Even though Indiana has no reports of companies that microchip their employees, Morrison believes it’s a good strategy and precaution to protect Hoosier employees as microchips continue to become part of the workforce.
“There’s never anything wrong with being on the front side of something, so even though we’re not stopping a problem that’s in Indiana yet, I think we’re addressing a problem that could at some point be here,” Morrison said.
States such as Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri and Montana ban employers from microchipping their employees; however, in California, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Utah, the law includes all individuals, so no one can receive a chip, USA Today reports.
HB 1156 is eligible for action by the Senate at a yet-to-be-determined date.
