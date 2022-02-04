NEW ALBANY — Baptist Health Floyd made more history Friday.
For the first time the CORI Surgical Robotic System was used in both a total and partial knee replacement surgery by orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Richard “Alex” Sweet II.
The CORI is the first orthopaedic robot used by a surgeon in a Southern Indiana hospital, and is the third robot now being used at Baptist Health Floyd. Last year the hospital acquired the Globus ExcelsiusGPS robot, which is used in different neuro/spine surgeries, along with the da Vinci surgical system used across a spectrum of minimally invasive procedures.
Dr. Sweet used the CORI in all three of his surgeries Friday. He said the robot allows him to be “more accurate and efficient,” which leads to a quicker recovery for the patient. He said active patients will not have an instability feeling in the knee due to the accuracy of the surgery when using the CORI.
“You want to make your cuts precise and it’s very easy to do that with robot assistance,” he said.
Dr. Sweet said most total knee replacements can be completed in one hour.
Baptist Health Floyd, formerly known as Floyd Memorial Hospital and Health Services, is a 236-bed, acute care regional health care provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.