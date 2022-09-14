German American Bank announces Brett A. Stilwell has joined the company as Market President. In this role, he will lead the Clark and Floyd County financial services team, which offers commercial and personal banking, insurance, investments and wealth advisory services.
“We are excited to have someone with Brett’s caliber of talent join our team. His appointment as Market President solidifies an already strong and dedicated team of local professionals serving Clark and Floyd Counties,” said Adrian Brown, Senior Regional President. “Brett has many years of experience serving the financial needs of businesses in Southern Indiana and Kentucky. His values align perfectly with German American’s focus on client relationships, local decision-making, and a strong commitment to community.”
Stilwell has more than 17 years of financial services experience in Southern Indiana and the surrounding area and specializes in working with businesses to help them meet their financial goals. He is a graduate of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business, Master of Science in Finance, and Master of Business Administration.
With a community mindset, Stilwell is involved with many local organizations. He serves as an Economic Advisory Council member with One Southern Indiana and holds leadership roles with YMCA of Harrison County, Family Ark, Inc. and the Chamber of Commerce of Harrison County. In 2021, he was honored as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Louisville & Southern Indiana Man of the Year.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to expand upon my love of community banking and join a company that has so much to offer its clients. German American has a great reputation for their local commitment, and it has been exciting to see their recent growth into new markets," Stilwell said.
Stilwell can be contacted at 812-748-9673 or by email at brett.stilwell@germanamerican.com.
