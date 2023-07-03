SOUTHERN INDIANA – Wendy Dant Chesser is moving from One Southern Indiana (1si) to River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA).
Chesser, the president and CEO of 1si, will step down in the fall to start a new position as River Ridge's Chief Director of Corporate Strategy and External Affairs, 1si announced Monday morning. She has served as 1si's leader for more than a decade.
"It was a hard decision because 1si has been good for me and given me lots of wonderful opportunities, but after over 10 years, it was nice to be able to think of what is beyond 1si," Chesser said. "River Ridge was a great opportunity for me to stay in the community and continue building one of the best community assets that we have, while still being able to engage in all of the things that make Southern Indiana so special."
She started her position with 1si in 2012, becoming the first woman to serve as the organization's president. She is the third president in the history of the organization, which was formed in 2006 as a chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Clark and Floyd counties.
At River Ridge, Chesser will serve as a member of the RRDA's professional team "that will set direction and strategy looking into the future."
She said the position will also involve external engagement on a state and local level.
"I hope to be engaged in educational partnerships, community strategies and building statewide relationships," she said.
RRDA Executive Director Jerry Acy said in a Monday news release that Chesser will "bring her passion for development as well as her extensive contact list to this new position."
"She will help us plan and implement the next decade of growth by continuing to serve Southern Indiana," he said.
Chesser will begin her new position in late October. She said in the coming weeks, the 1si Board of Directors will develop a transition plan to begin the search for new leadership.
She said she will continue to support 1si as a "dedicated partner."
"I am so grateful that I was given an opportunity to work here at 1si for over a decade," she said. "I've met wonderful people, whether they were on the Board of Directors or the team that worked here or businesses coming into the community – I couldn't have asked for a better 10 years in working in economic development."
Laurie Kemp, immediate past chair of the 1si Board of Directors, praised Chesser's leadership at the organization in the Monday news release.
"Wendy has led the organization through many economic successes, including securing a $50 million READI grant," Kemp said. "She helped 1si and many businesses weather the COVID storm and helped expand services and resources to our business members."
"1si and this community are the better for her service, and while we will miss her leadership within 1si, we are thrilled that she will continue to use her talents to the benefit of Southern Indiana."
