CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville took another step in the redevelopment of its riverfront at Tuesday's Town Council meeting and approved its transportation plan.
Downtown Development
Town Council unanimously agreed to approve a Real Estate Term Sheet with developers Denton Floyd Real Estate and Hogan Real Estate.
The town has worked with these developers on properties like Veterans Crossing, the Clarksville Lofts and Current 812.
"The term sheet is just a way to make sure everyone is on the same page and the project is moving forward," said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin.
Representatives from Denton Floyd Real Estate and Hogan Real Estate updated Town Council on the project at the meeting.
As part of a presentation at the meeting representatives said the project in South Clarksville could create jobs, add housing units to the area and would bring income to the area.
"The Term Sheet is setting up that we are agreeing we are going into this deal (expecting) the same outcome," Conklin said, adding concrete decisions about funding will be made in the future.
Plans for the development in the area include two luxury apartment buildings that would offer green spaces and retail space.
"This is the vision (we had) when we purchased the Marathon property," Conklin said. "This is the next step in developing downtown Clarksville."
Clarksville broke ground on its downtown street grid last May.
Bolt + Tie, 1400 Main Street, opened in May 2021. It houses 80 businesses along with luxury apartments.
Transportation Plan
Town Council also voted to approve the Connect Clarksville Multi-Modal Transportation plan.
The town will use this plan when it addresses transportation in the future and will cover a number of modes of transportation, including by vehicle, by bicycle and pedestrian transportation.
The goal is to have it as a guide when new roads are built or when the town updates infrastructure in the future.
Funding from the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency was used to develop this plan.
