CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously agreed at Wednesday night's meeting to grant a use variance to East Coast staple convenience store and gas station Wawa.
The use variance allows the operation of a gas station at 1354 Veterans Parkway, the location of Clarksville's former Red Robin restaurant.
"(This is) taking another step in the process to getting there," said Wawa Real Estate Manager Lisa Corpus.
If Wawa does end up putting a location at 1354 Veterans Parkway the restaurant building would be demolished and a new structure would be built.
Clarksville residents were encouraged to attend Wednesday's meeting, which covered consideration in granting zoning variances to several businesses in the town.
Several people in attendance said they were concerned about traffic the gas station could create on Veteran's Parkway.
Others said they are excited for the potential of Wawa opening its first Indiana location in Clarksville. Wawa is known for its fresh hoagies, salads, smoothies, food and coffee. It has locations in states like Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Corpus said it's likely this gas station would have six gas pumps and 40 employees. It would also be open 24-hours.
"Clarksville is a great connector to Louisville and a great corridor," Corpus said. "It's got lots of retail, it's popular and we want to be part of the community."
New Albany attorney John Kraft joined representatives from Wawa at the meeting.
He said Wawa still has a path to follow if it wants to open this location in Clarksville, including creating a development plan that will have to be presented to and approved by town officials.
"It's Wawa's determination to make where they are going to go from here," Kraft said. "And how long it's going to take do that. Right now we have to come forward with a development plan."
