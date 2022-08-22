Food safety has become a major issue in the production of fresh fruits and vegetables.
On Sept. 14, Purdue Extension will present a full day of water treatment programming. The program is ideal for produce growers who are interested in treating agricultural production water to reduce their food safety risk and is especially useful to growers who use surface water or overhead irrigation in their production practices.
Water used for agricultural production is an important produce food safety consideration. Depending on the water source and irrigation method used, water has the potential to introduce or vector contaminants such as human pathogens into growing crops.
Produce growers may deal with the food safety risk presented by irrigation water by several methods. One method that has recently garnered interest is the treatment of agricultural water using sanitizers or antimicrobial devices.
The program will cover various aspects of treating production water, including tools and devices that may be used for water treatment, basic sanitizer materials and their chemistry, and development of an on-farm water treatment program. Various hands-on demonstrations and activities will be included.
