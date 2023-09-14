NEW ALBANY — The phone's been ringing off the hook at the new Derby City Pizza Co. location in New Albany, and it won't be too long before callers can come in to grab a slice.
The Southern Indiana location of the family-owned pizzeria plans to open on Sept. 25 at 412 Daisy Lane in the former Rapid Fired Pizza location.
Derby City Pizza is a family affair for owner Larry Davis who first dipped his toes in owning restaurants in his late teens, which included a location on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.
"I've always liked Indiana, so we are back over here," Davis said. "We crossed the state line again. I think Derby City Pizza could be anywhere. I think where we are located can be the opening gate to Jeffersonville and up I-65. Because this could be a market we can do well at."
For Davis the restaurant is more than just a business. He hopes it can become a gathering place for people in Floyd County and beyond.
Artwork depicting New Albany and local high school football teams is already on the walls at the location. Davis said he expects to seat about 100 people and there are options for both dine-in and carryout.
There's also a bar area with televisions for game days and the restaurant will serve beer and wine.
Derby City Pizza had been looking for a while to put a restaurant in Indiana."I had a Pepsi representative of mine text me and say hey, 'I think you need to look at the spot,'" Davis said, adding at first the location seemed a bit small. "Surprisingly it has a 3,000-square-foot footprint, so I worked with it."
Davis and a crew of workers were busy getting the restaurant ready for business on Thursday afternoon.
He's been in the pizza business since 1991 and owns eight different Derby City locations, including the one in New Albany.
Along with pizza, Derby City serves subs, pastas, salads and more. It will offer lunch specials and has an app that allows customers to order online for carryout.
Davis said the family-owned atmosphere is what sets Derby City apart and he's excited to be back in Southern Indiana.
"It's just blown up, New Albany, Jeffersonville, Clarksville, the community has grown, there's Floyds Knobs just up the road," Davis said. "It's just huge, we are really looking forward to it."
The location is hiring and will have some experienced Derby City workers as it opens, but the goal is to create jobs for people in Floyd County.
Davis' brother, Maurice Davis, will run the store in New Albany.
Maurice has decades of experience as a casino server on the East Coast and said he's happy to be back in the region to help run the family business.
"He's already been here before," Maurice said. "(We're looking forward) to making a comeback with a store in Indiana. I think a lot of people that go to Louisville are happy we are here. They don't have to go the whole way across the bridge."
