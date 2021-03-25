SOUTH CLARKSVILLE — The newest workspace in Southern Indiana, Elevate Office at Bolt + Tie, is now leasing and small businesses and entrepreneurs are moving in.
Elevate Office at Bolt + Tie is in Water Tower Square and is part of the South Clarksville Redevelopment District.
“We’ve had a great response from the community and started welcoming tenants and their customers to our beautiful building,” said Jazmine Sharp, property manager. “Elevate Office is truly an inspiring place to work in a supportive business community. It is the perfect solution for all types of small businesses.”
On the first floor of the new apartment and entrepreneurial community, Elevate Office at Bolt + Tie is a vibrant, professional workplace for solo entrepreneurs, small businesses and freelancers. Elevate Office offers co-working space and one- to four-person office and salon suites, as well as micro-retail spaces facing the new Main Street, just down the road from the historic Colgate Clock.
Elevate Office members and tenants share entrepreneurial amenities including three high-tech conference rooms, co-working and meeting spaces, pitch presentation area, business mailboxes and package lockers, reception, and a coffee bar. There is a fourth-floor club house and rooftop deck. The monthly rent includes fiber internet with private network connection, utilities, property taxes, 24/7 building access, indoor bike storage, electric car charging station, and free parking. All with month-to-month leasing.
“The opening of Elevate Office is a significant milestone in the redevelopment of South Clarksville,” said Cory Hoehn, president of Cornerstone Group the developer and owner of Water Tower Square. “The ease of access to start or grow a business at Elevate Office is an exciting opportunity for the professionals in our community, and we are excited to welcome these new businesses to Water Tower Square.”
Office suites are designed for one- to four-person organizations and start at $399 a month. Salon suites are equipped with additional electrical power and plumbing capabilities and start at $515 a month.
Micro-retail suites are also available starting at $999 a month and include store-front access from the new Main Street and shared community amenities.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Jazmine at 812-902-1400 or at jazmine.sharp@boltandtie.com. To learn more about Elevate Office or the Bolt + Tie community, go to BoltandTie.com.
Headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Elevate Office also includes Westerville, Ohio and Brownsburg, Indiana locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.