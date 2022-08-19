The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Floyds Knobs and surrounding areas. Positions are available with a starting pay up to $19.50/hr.
The job fair will be Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Floyds Knobs Post Office, 3818 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be onsite at the job fair to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.
