Editor's note: This story appears in the March/April edition of Southern Indiana Business magazine. Read the full magazine at the link above.
On a snowy day in January, Indiana University Southeast students are decked out in clothes old enough to be their parents. For members of Generation Z, a pre-owned Fruit of the Loom sweatshirt from the 90s is the hottest item in town. Bonus points if it’s cropped or personalized.
According to sustainability experts and thrift stores across Southern Indiana, this generation is on to something.
IUS Professor of Sustainability and Regeneration David Taylor said that over the past two years since the major has been offered, the growth in interest has been fast. Students involved are interested and driven to reduce waste.
“(They have) the motivation to say ‘We need to do something to not only sustain the environment,” he said. “Their generation is improving it back to where it was.”
The concept of sustainability has three pillars, Taylor said, environmental, economic and social.
The environmental aspect focuses on keeping clothes out out the landfills, while the economic aspect of secondhand shopping keeps the outfits inexpensive. Then comes the social side of things.
“About five-to-six years-ago we realized our environment students had a broader interest than just biology, more like activism,” he said. (They were) more interested in the social and economic aspects, that’s why we put together the degree.”
One example of that activism is putting together a campus community garden at IUS.
According to a report from Business Insider, the second hand clothing market is exploding. It’s currently worth $30 billion dollars and is expected to grow by 18-percent through the next few years. A big portion of that market is secondhand, resale clothing.
In Southern Indiana, there are second hand stores that hold up three pillars of sustainability and really focus on the social aspect of buying secondhand and giving back.
On the racks at the Mustard Seed Thrift on Mission in Floyds Knobs there are boyfriend-style blazers for under $10. Mom jeans, Converse tennis shoes and full length coats are all priced at under $15. Work dresses by Ralph Lauren and Tahari, in recent styles and colors, are listed at less than $7. Some items still have their original tags.
Founder Ginny Weigleb said the store, which also has a warehouse and location in Sellersburg, is her ministry.
“The mission is we work with and support other Christian organizations that help provide healing and prevention resources for people who’ve been sexually abused,” Weigleb said. “The goal is that we want to make sure that we understand sexual abuse is a huge problem in every single community in the United States and beyond.”
Proceeds from the stores benefit SOAR Ministry in Sellersburg and the Refuge For Women. SOAR provides support groups and mentoring for abuse survivors.
The store opened across the street from its current location at 3579 Paoli Pike In Floyds Knobs back in 2016. Just a few months later, it grew out of its 1800-square-foot space and relocated to the new building, a former restaurant, that’s 4500-square feet.
Weigleb said the donors to the store are generous, and they recycle anything they can’t resale at the locations. They try to keep the cost for items affordable, too.
“Our average price is just over $5,” she said. “(You can buy) a whole outfit, from head-to-toe, with jewelry, a hand back and shoes for $20-$25.”
In Jeffersonville, Purr-fect Treasures Thrift Store supports the Animal Protection Association. The group has been around since 1999 and is an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue shelter for cats and kittens.
The store is located at 146 Spring in Jeffersonville and has been at the location for more than a decade. It’s just one way the organization makes money to support the shelter.
“We were looking for fundraising ideas and this popped up as an opportunity,” said Terry Taflinger. “...The thrift store was the only thing bringing in regular revenue during the pandemic. It was a Godsend to us to have the store operating during that time.”
The store is all volunteer and it offers more than just clothes. The racks are filled with household items, knickknacks and supplies for pets.
When people spend money at the store they’re helping the hundred of cats the shelter has taken off the streets. Money from the thrift store and other fundraisers has paid for more than $100,000 in vet bills. Most of the food at the shelter, also in Jeffersonville, is donated.
“People are environmentally conscious these days and want to throw stuff away, but also repurpose items,” she said. “Most of our donations come through cardboard boxes and we recycle them. We recycle shoes that aren’t good enough to sell. We’re doing everything we can to not throw things away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.