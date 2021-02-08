INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education announced Monday that the state’s schools will be receiving more than $881 million in the latest round of federal stimulus funding.
There are two types of funds for planning how to allocate the money, and overall planning stems from how much schools obtained in April 2020 during the first round of federal emergency funding. That will be finalized after school districts apply for the funds.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, covers the state’s public schools, which will receive nearly $800 million of the allotted relief.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools, or EANS, prioritizes non-public schools that enroll low-income students. This fund will get just over $81 million.
The planning allocations are preliminary and will be finalized in the coming months based on the Title I formula, which determines how funds are distributed to school districts.
Starting in early March, school districts or local educational agencies will be able to apply for ESSER II through the Title I Application Center.
The CARES 2.0 funding will also make over $327 million available for higher education schools in the state.
