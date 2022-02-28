For more than a decade, Southern Indiana Business has featured stories about prominent issues in our community while profiling the movers and shakers who make things happen in Clark County and Floyd County.
I’m proud to say I’ve been able to serve in a leading capacity as editor of this magazine for many of those years. I was given an opportunity to take charge of Southern Indiana Business during my first stint here, and after leaving for five years to work at a Kentucky newspaper, I was proud to resume my role for the magazine when I returned in 2020.
This magazine is important because it gives the News and Tribune an outlet to expand on business coverage. We don’t always have the time or space to do so in the daily product, and the high-caliber production of Southern Indiana Business makes it truly special.
From Twenty under Forty to Difference Makers, each of our six editions published annually provide great content. It’s easy to come up with ideas in this market – Southern Indiana is bustling with business and expansion. What’s difficult is narrowing down what to write about and who to feature.
Last July, I was blessed with the opportunity to become the main editor of the News and Tribune. With this responsibility, it’s time for me to pass the torch on to someone else who can bring new ideas to the table.
It’s the same opportunity I was given as a reporter, and I’m proud and excited to introduce Libby Cunningham as the new editor of Southern Indiana Business.
Libby started with us in late December. For the newspaper, she covers multiple beats including business, crime and Clarksville government. She has an extensive background of solid journalism work, and we’re grateful that she has brought her talents to Southern Indiana.
This is the transition edition. Beginning with our March publication, Southern Indiana Business is all hers. Please contact her with ideas at libby.cunningham@newsandtribune.com.
I’ll still contribute time-to-time to the publication, and I’m always here to listen to your concerns and speak with you about story ideas. But Libby brings a strong passion for community and I believe she will take this publication to new heights.
Enough about us. Our Twenty Under Forty edition is one of our most popular, and inside you’ll read about young professionals who are leading the way in Southern Indiana.
I moved to Southern Indiana in 2008 as a 26-year-old government beat reporter. Now at the age of 40, I look back and realize how much the support I’ve received from Southern Indiana developed my career. I know you’ll show the same support for these Twenty under Forty recipients.
